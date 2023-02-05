Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange

Get our free mobile app

While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment.

How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York

Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol can't serve between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. They also can't serve before 12 p.m. on Sundays. Each county can have their own "last call" at an earlier time and have other restrictions.

However if you want to buy alcohol to take home with you, that's a different matter. According to New York Liquor Laws, you can go to a grocery or liquor store and buy beer, 24 hours a day.

You can buy wine or liquor, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also legally order alcohol online.

The Maximum Number Of Drinks You Can Order At One Time In New York

The Binghamton Black Bears have been offering a buy one, get one free beer special in the first period for a few of their games this season. It amazes me as I watch some fans carry an entire six pack in their arms.

In case you were wondering, New York doesn't regulate a maximum number of drinks at a time but the Black Bears (or any other vendor for that matter) can have their own rules.

New York Alcohol Law For A School or Church

Here's something that I never thought about before but it's good to know. New York State doesn't allow places to serve alcohol within 200 feet of a school or church. Not sure exactly how far that is? The state has an official guide so you can measure the distance yourself.

If you still have New York State alcohol law questions, you can probably get your questions answered here.

