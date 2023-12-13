Guess Which CNY Superstar Has Just Been Added to Rockin&#8217; NYE 2024

Guess Which CNY Superstar Has Just Been Added to Rockin’ NYE 2024

Can you guess?

Here's a hint:

He was born in Syracuse, but moved to Texas when he was 9 (shame). He "is among the best-selling music artists with over 80 million records sold. His numerous accolades include ten Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and nine Grammy Award nominations."

He holds several Billboard chart records:

  • "He is the first solo lead artist to top both the Rap Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts"
  • On if his songs is "set the record for longest climb to number one (41 weeks) on the Adult Contemporary chart by a solo artist."
  • "As of 2023, He holds the record for the artist with the most diamond-certified songs, with eight to his name."

He also has more tattoos per capita, on his face, than most people have on their entire bodies.

If you guessed Post Malone, you'd be entirely correct. That's right folks, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”, has added Post Malone to their already star-studded global lineup.

This is Ryan Seacrest's 19th year as host of the New Year's Eve special Dick Clark produced, hosted and made legendary until his passing in 2012. "New Year's Rockin' Eve" featuring its iconic "ball drop" has been a NYE staple in Times Square since 1972. Far and away, "Rockin'" has been the No. 1 New Year’s Eve special for over 30 years.

