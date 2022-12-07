Guns N’ Roses Suing Texas Store for Using Their Name

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store for unspecified damages. Attorneys say Texas Guns and Roses is trying to trick customers into thinking they are associated with the group.

The lawsuit, obtained by City News Service, accuses Texas Guns and Roses of "wholesale appropriation" of the band name to boost sales of firearms, ammunition, accessories, body armor and more – "without GNR's approval, license or consent."

Guns N' Roses is also arguing that being affiliated with a gun store would damage their public image. "GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer," the group's attorneys say. "Furthermore, defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers."

Finally, their lawyers apparently took issue with the second half of the company's name, alleging that Texas Guns and Roses does not actually sell roses. As of Dec. 2, however, the store website had four different rose bundles for sale. The company is actually owned by the Texas-based Jersey Village Florist.

David L. Clark, a Houston-based attorney representing Jersey Village Florist, told City News Service that he hasn't seen the lawsuit, but he believes Guns N' Roses' legal team filed in federal court because they were unlikely to convince the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel Texas Guns and Roses' registration.

"There's never been any confusion [between the band and the website] and they have no evidence of confusion," Clark argued. "This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out. ... Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we're the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back."

There does, however, appear to be at least a little confusion about Texas Guns and Roses' brick-and-mortar location. Based on a submitted photo and a pair of one-star Google reviews posted several years ago, the Houston address listed on the company's website seems to lead customers to a now-defunct storefront sporting a Jersey Village Florist sign. "Arrived at the address to find a closed (looks to be for good) florist shop. And no answer when calling," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses' eventful week also included a concertgoer injury at their Tuesday show in Adelaide, Australia. She was left with two black eyes and a several cuts on the nose after being hit with a microphone. Axl Rose routinely launches one into the crowd at the end of the encore song, "Paradise City."

Classic Rock's Unluckiest Musicians For all of their fame and fortune, sometimes things can go very, very wrong.

Guns N’ Roses’ Most Underrated Songs