Winter in Central New York practically runs on rock salt. From sidewalks in downtown Utica to parking lots in New Hartford and driveways across Rome and Herkimer, our instinct during icy season is to throw down salt and keep moving. But this year, New York State is urging a different approach: use only what you need, and stop “oversalting” when possible.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has launched a statewide campaign called “Don’t Be Salty, New York” aimed at protecting local water supplies, saving money, and keeping roads and walkways safe during winter storms without relying on heavy salt use. Even one teaspoon of salt is enough to pollute five gallons of water.

How Rock Salt Impacts the Mohawk Valley Water System

In Central New York, snowmelt and stormwater runoff flow from neighborhoods and roadways into local streams and creeks, eventually reaching the Mohawk River and area water supplies. When excess salt washes away, it can raise sodium levels, harm aquatic life, and damage roadside vegetation. Over time, this changes entire ecosystems, especially around waterways already impacted by winter runoff.

Read More: Report Lists High-Risk Toys to Avoid in 2025

Salt accumulation also affects infrastructure. The DEC notes that corrosion caused by salt can damage pipes and bridges, and every Central New Yorker is familiar with the rust that forms on car frames after a few winters. Nationwide, the cost of salt-related damage is estimated at $5 billion a year.

Why DEC Wants Central New Yorkers to Use Less Rock Salt

The goal of “Don’t Be Salty” isn’t to eliminate salt completely, it’s to use it wisely. The campaign wants residents, businesses, municipalities, and plow contractors to think strategically about when and how they apply salt.

Read More: Make the Season Bright: Adopt a Local Child’s Wish in CNY

The DEC points out that many of the environmental and economic impacts of oversalting are preventable. Using the right amount helps protect drinking water (especially for households using private wells), reduces corrosion, and lowers the risk of wildlife being drawn to roads by leftover salt, a major factor in winter road collisions involving deer.

NYSDOT Expands Salt Reduction Efforts Statewide

New York State agencies are embracing salt reduction, including the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Ahead of the 2025–26 winter season, NYSDOT expanded its road salt management pilot program throughout the state.

Over the last several years, the agency has tested safer alternatives like brine application, trained snowplow operators to use salt more efficiently, and invested in new equipment designed to limit waste without compromising roadway safety. These efforts are already showing results: last winter, the average salt use statewide dropped to 172 pounds per lane-mile, down from the previous average of 194.

Smarter Salt Practices Start at Home in Utica

The state is encouraging small changes in winter habits at home and at local businesses. Shoveling snow and ice before applying salt means less salt is needed overall. Salt should be used only where it’s truly necessary, such as steps, walkways, and high-traffic areas.

Another important factor is the weather: salt loses effectiveness once temperatures fall below 15°F, which means adding more won’t improve safety. On extremely cold days, traction options like sand can help prevent slips without harming the environment. Residents can also pre-treat surfaces before storms or use brine mixtures, which can significantly reduce the amount of rock salt needed.

"Don’t Be Salty” in Utica, Rome, and Herkimer

For generations, salt has been seen as winter’s simplest safety tool. But with growing awareness of its environmental impacts and the long-term costs to homes, cars, roads, and water supplies, the DEC is asking Central New Yorkers to take a more careful approach.

These Counties Have The Most HEAP Recipients In New York HEAP usage across the state has increased in the last few years. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Cutting This years tree comes from a family in East Greenbush, New York. Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM



