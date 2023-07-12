See Flooding Devastation Mother Nature Left in Upstate New York
Mother Nature has shown her fury all across New York. States of Emergency have been declared in several counties, including Long Lake where roads and homes are no more.
Only essential travel was allowed in Hamilton County where several roads were shut down due to flooding. Some roads were even washed away. All lanes are still closed on NY-28N between Long Lake and the Essex County line to Newcomb.
State of Emergency
Severe flooding destroyed roads, bridges, sidewalks, and dams. The Long Lake WaterStanding District infrastructure may have even been damaged. A State of Emergency has been declared until further notice.
Brunt of Destruction
Val Gavagni's home bore the brunt of the flooding in the community.
Standing Water & Silt
Once the water receded, Val was able to visit her home and the destruction was bad. There was more than six feet of standing water in the basement and silt up to her dresser top on the first floor.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Val recover. Over $25,000 has already been raised.
Roads Closed Across NY
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Orange and Ontario Counties.
Several roads are closed across the state.
Central New York Road Closures
- State Route 104 is closed in both directions Between Standpipe Rd. and Emery Rd., Mexico, Oswego County
- U.S. 11 is closed in both directions between State Route 69 and Czebeniak at the Bridge over the Little Salmon River, Mexico, Oswego County
- U.S. 69A is closed in northbound directions Between State Route 69 and U.S. 11, Parish, Oswego County
See the full list of road closures at NY.gov.
Central New York is no stranger to massive flooding and destruction. Look back at flooding from the past.