One New York family continues to top their world-record Christmas display every year. This year is no different, with nearly three-quarters of a million lights.

Timothy Gay goes all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started back in 1995 for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York was so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property. That was back in 2014 when they had 601,736 bulbs.

Credit - ERDAJT via Facebook Credit - ERDAJT via Facebook loading...

2021 Record-Breaking Display

In 2021, the Gay family beat their record with a total of 687,000 Christmas lights. Over 250 songs were choreographed for the display that featured nearly 2,000 items controlled by a computer.

2022 Christmas Lights

More lights were added last year, bringing the total to 703,000 lights.

2023 Christmas Lights

This year they are doing it again, adding even more lights, to bring the total to 718,000.

The massive display will open on November 24. It'll run every night through December 28. It is a drive-through-only display and everyone is asked to avoid stopping on the roads.

We recommend coming early in December if you want to take your time and enjoy the display for a longer duration.

Credit - ERDAJT Credit - ERDAJT loading...

Lagrangeville Lights Up

You can check out the world record Christmas display on 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville, New York.

The light show with music begins at 4:45 PM and will stay on until 10:30 PM on the weekends and the week of Christmas, 9:30 PM Sunday through Thursday.

When you arrive, tune your car to 95.3 FM to hear the choreographed music.

You can get all the details on Facebook or at ERDAJT.com, named for Tim's 3 children ER - Emily Raejean, DA - Daniel Arthur, JT - John Timothy.

The only question I have is, who is in charge of counting all those lights?

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams