Local Central New York comedian and country artist Mike Bova, who fans know as Kountry Mike, is celebrating a big milestone: the release of his debut country album, Country Music.

The album release party is set for Saturday, May 10th from 1PM to 4PM at Big Apple Music in New Hartford. Fans will have the chance to meet Kountry Mike, listen to tracks from the new album, grab autographs, and check out his merchandise including the Veterans Are Superheroes shirts and hats.

The inspiration behind the merch comes from one of the songs on the album, titled “Superheroes.” It’s a tribute to the men and women in the military, and normally, a portion of sales goes to the organization Stop Soldier Suicide. But this time, Mike is keeping things local.

“For this event, I really wanted to do something that helps right here in the Mohawk Valley,” he said. “I’ve always supported the military, but I also have a huge heart for animals. Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society does so much for pets in need, and I want to help them out.”

Anita’s is grateful for the support.

“We’re so thankful to Kountry Mike and the community for stepping up,” said Trisha Barone, Executive Director of the shelter. “This support helps save lives and brings real change for the animals we serve every day.”

Whether you’re a country music fan or just looking for something to do that supports a great cause, stop by Big Apple Music on May 10th. You’ll hear some good tunes, meet a local artist, and help local pets.