Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice.
So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?
Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own.
This easy-to-make de-icer only used four ingredients and used items that most homes already have. Plus you can make as much or as little of the homemade de-icer as you want or need by tweeting the recipe.
STEP ONE:
Start with a gallon-size pitcher or container.
STEP TWO:
Pour 1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol into the pitcher.
STEP THREE:
Pour 1 teaspoon of Dawn dish soap into the pitcher
STEP FOUR:
Add 1/2 Gallon of HOT Water to the pitcher and mix up all the ingredients.
STEP FIVE:
Take your mixture and pour it over your steps and sidewalks.
This mixture is a perfect solution if you run out of ice or snowmelt. In fact, you could use this homemade de-icer all winter long and not have to worry about spending money on store-bought stuff.
Plus making this mixture is easy and quick. You should be able to make this solution in about 5 minutes.
Plus this mixture is won't eat away at the concrete in your sidewalk or driveway as rock salt does. You can even put some of this in a bottle in your car and use it when you are on the road.
