New York Wants Additional $35 Million for Cybersecurity

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed fiscal plan for 2024 includes a $35 million increase in funding for the state's cybersecurity.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced $35.2 million in new funding for cybersecurity enhancements throughout New York State. It's the latest move in Hochul's efforts to bulk up New York's cybersecurity, which also included naming Colin Ahern as the first Chief Cyber Officer ever in New York.

In the press release, Ahern stated "As the threats to our digital infrastructure continue to evolve and grow in sophistication, it is more important that ever that we invest in the resources to protect New Yorkers from cyber threats. Governor Hochul's continued leadership will help ensure that New York's critical infrastructure grows more resilient against these threats."

Cyber crimes are an increasingly common nuisance globally. It seems like every other week there's a new story about a massive data leak at a healthcare company or telephone provider or something else. We live in an era where nearly every aspect of our lives is tracked, catalogued and subsequently sold to the highest bidder.

According to the press release, ransomware attacks rose 13 percent in 2021 and since 2017, over 3,600 government organizations have been the victim of an attack.

In the press release, Governor Hochul stated "The frequency, magnitude, and impact of cyber-attacks have increased, but we will continue to take bold measures to secure and protect New York's critical infrastructure. The Industrial Control Systems assessment team, coupled with record investments, will support physical security and cybersecurity assessment programs to help facilities improve their cybersecurity posture, creating a safer and more secure Empire State."

25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton, New York Binghamton, New York is a great place to live but there's certainly a few things that could improve the area. Here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton.