CNY Firefighter Inspiring Sons & Community To Be Better Every Day

If you're looking for a guy to rely on, with YEARS of experience... you can always turn to this first responder.

Submitted by Jordan Caprenter Submitted by Jordan Caprenter loading...

Meet Donald Carpenter

Donald has served the Delphi Falls Fire Department for the last 40 years. If somethings going wrong in the community, he's always one of the first to arrive.

Even when we gave Donald a call to congratulate him, he told us he was just coming back from a call in the community. Don is truly one of those people you can count on for anything, no matter the time of day or night.

Submitted by Jordan Caprenter Submitted by Jordan Caprenter loading...

He isn't the only Carpenter in the fire hall though. Donald practically raised his kids at the firehouse, bringing them in every chance he could get. This encouraged his boys to follow in his footsteps, joining the fire department as soon as they could.

Thank you, Donald! For not only inspiring your family, but everyone else in your community as well. You've made a HUGE impact on everyone around you and beyond. Keep doing what you do and spreading that positive energy wherever you can.

Submitted by Jordan Caprenter Submitted by Jordan Caprenter loading...

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name There are several schools in Central New York that will be required to change their team logos and mascots after the state school board voted to eliminate Native American names.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com