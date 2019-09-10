Did the New York Government get something right? Many of us get upset when it seems the government is cramming legislation down our throats. But this recently passed law makes it mandatory schools remember 9/11.

Governor Cuomo signed legislation establishing "September 11th Remembrance Day" on Monday, two days before the 18th-anniversary of the terror attacks. The law allows for a moment of silence at all public schools at the beginning of the school day every September 11.

The Governor says the law is meant to encourage dialogue and education in the classroom so future generations understand what happened.

9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state's and this nation's history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive.

Here's more on the new law. Do you think New York got it right?