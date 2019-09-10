Slash Shoots Down Guns N’ Roses ‘Terminator’ Song Rumor

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash said there was no truth to the rumor that the band had recorded a new song for the new Terminator movie.

A fan group recently published the suggestion that work was underway for a contribution to Terminator: Dark Fate, which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong reprise their original roles. The band's 1991 track "You Could Be Mine" appeared in the soundtrack for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and again in the 2009 sequel Terminator Salvation.

“We’re just doing this one run in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico, end of this month into November,” Slash told Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation show yesterday (Sept. 9). “And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. But then, obviously, everybody knows that we’re working on new material, which is really exciting; and so that’s primarily what the focus is.”

He continued: “There’s nothing in the Terminator movie, by the way. These rumors, they take off and then they get a life of their own and you can’t reel ‘em in. They just sort of get tossed around in the wind. Anyway… yeah, so there’s nothing in there.”

You can listen to the interview clip below:

Looking ahead to the next Guns N' Roses release, Slash reflected: “I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released… but there’s a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays… there’s always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little differently.” He added: “It’s like the Wild West out there – there is no formula for any of it. I haven’t seen any sort of routine that works… but at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.”

Every Guns N' Roses Song Ranked