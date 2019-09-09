Labatt loves Central New York. So much so, the beer giant has produced a a new brew just for our region.

Introducing Labatt Blue & Orange, which is infused with a natural blood orange extract. It will be sold only in the Syracuse area, which is already one of the top markets for consuming Labatt USA products. Labatt Blue & Orange will be available on tap at certain bars, and also in bottles in and around the Central New York area.

It's a smart concept which targets both beer drinkers and fans of the Syracuse Orange athletic teams.

And it steers clear of controversy.

The folks at Labatt USA told Syracuse.com that they are aware of the recent squabble between Syracuse University and the distillers of Cuse Juice orange-flavored liqueur--and the brewer made it clear that Labatt Blue & Orange has no connection to Syracuse University. Smart move.