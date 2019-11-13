It's cold! So cold, we set records in central New York.

Syracuse had a high of 27 degrees Tuesday, beating the old record of 32 set in 1996.

Binghamtom not only broke the record low of 17 degrees, set in 1976, with a temperature of 13 overnight, they tied the high temperature during the day at 29, set in 1980.

The average temperature in central New York is normally 25 to 30 degrees warmer for November. Let's hope this isn't a sign of things to come this Winter.