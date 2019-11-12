When Can I See The 2019 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone?

There's only one place in central New York to see the true sign of the holiday season soon ahead; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

They seem to make the village bigger and better every year. It was ranked among the best in the nation by Forbes Travel a few years ago, and is opening soon to get you into the holiday spirit.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Employees have been working on the village since this summer and now all of their hard word will be displayed for thousands to view.

Eric Meier/TSM

The smell of molasses and ginger is hard to miss as soon as you pass near the Exit 33 Atrium. 750 pounds of candy and 700 pounds of gingerbread dough make up The Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone and is a truly impressive sight to see no matter who you are.

So when can we expect it to be up for the season? According to the Casino, the famous exhibit will be opening on November 25th.

The opening takes place the same night as Turning Stone's annual Christmas Tree Lighting, which takes place at 6 pm on the 25th.

Join in the jolly fun with Santa, Mrs. Claus and friends as Turning Stone kicks off the Holiday Season! Enjoy holiday music, complimentary Santa hats, cookies and cider. Following the lighting of the Christmas Tree, don’t forget to meet Santa for a photo and of course, go visit the village.

Are you looking forward to seeing the extremely impressive creations?