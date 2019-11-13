Worst Thanksgiving Dinner Conversations

Will your Thanksgiving dinner resemble a Hallmark movie, will it be a lively and contentious discussion of politics, or maybe it revolves around the NFL and the NHL standings and where our favorite team stands?

According to a new survey, the conversation topic that's the most likely to lead to a FAMILY FIGHT during Thanksgiving is . . . long-standing family tensions. 46% of people say they believe it will lead to an argument.

Here's a list of topics that are likely to cause Thanksgiving fights . . .

1. Long-standing family tensions, 46%. 2. General politics, 37%. 3. The 2020 presidential race, 33%. 4. Someone's future plans, 24%. 5. Money, 24%. 6. The behavior of the guests, 22%. 7. Drinking or alcohol, 21%. 8. The cooking, 18%.

Of course, let's not forget the issue of where your family is having Thanksgiving dinner?

(YouGov)