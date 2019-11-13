Seneca Falls Becomes Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December

Seneca Falls transforms into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend every Christmas.

Many believe Seneca Falls, New York was the inspiration behind the iconic Christmas movie 'It's a Wonderful Life' and the town changes it's name to Bedford Falls every year for the 'It's a Wonderful Life Festival.' Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.

Photo by Mira Earls

Karolyn Grimes, who played George Bailey's daughter in the movie, steps back in time every year at the festival. “When I came around the corner and saw Seneca Falls’ main street, I gasped and said, ‘This is Bedford Falls!’”

Photo Credit - Henry Law

Main street isn't the only similarity between Seneca Falls and Bedford Falls. The Bridge Street bridge where Antonio Varacallit tried to rescue a woman who jumped in 1917 is the same place George Bailey jumped to save his angel Clarence. “It is nearly a replica of the same bridge that George Bailey had grown up with all his life," said Grimes.

Photo Credit - Henry Law

There are also rumors the man behind the movie, Frank Capra stopped in Seneca Falls for a haircut in 1945. Many believe he crossed the bridge and saw the plaque honoring Varacalli as a sign for his new movie home. Capra never confirmed Bedford Falls was inspired from Seneca Falls but there are too many coincidences to ignore....

*Both mill towns

*Seneca Falls had the same grassy median that George runs down

*Both have Victorian Architecture and a large Italian population

*George’s sister-in-law’s father owns a glass factory in Buffalo

*Bailey’s friend Sam wants to build a soybean processing plant outside of Rochester

*The bank examiner wants to get back to Elmira on Christmas Eve

*The Bedford Falls High School was dedicated in 1927 the same year as the old Mynderse Academy was dedicated

*The Bailey’s Savings and Loan Association builds low cost housing called Bailey Park. In Seneca Falls, 19th Century factory owner John Rumsey helped immigrant workers by lending them money and building low cost housing

There's even a museum....

Photo Credit - Henry Law

The It's a Wonderful Life Festival runs December 13th-15th and ends every year with the ringing of the bells to honor those who have left an impact on the community. You can buy a bell to put on the bridge with your name or the name of someone you want to honor.

Wherever the real Bedford Falls is, it's a wonderful weekend in Seneca Falls where plenty of angels will get their wings.