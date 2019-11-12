Billy Joel Coming To Buffalo

Six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Billy Joel will make his first appearance in Buffalo in ten years!

See Billy Joel at the New Era Field on Saturday, August 15th at 8:00 PM. Billy Joel’s last appearance in Buffalo was March 9th, 2010, with Elton John, his last show at New Era Field was in 1994.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18th, from 10:00 AM until Thursday, November 21st at 10:00 PM. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM via livenation.com or through Ticketmaster and range from $64.50 - $184.50.

Billy Joel has sold 150 million records over the past quarter-century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”