Utica Awarded $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Grant

Governor Andrew Cuomo was at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on Tuesday to announce that Utica has been awarded $10 million in funding under the fourth round of the Governor's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The funding helps communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

"Utica's recent growth shows the city has immense potential as a business hub and cultural destination" Cuomo said. "Like other downtown communities here in the Mohawk Valley and across the state, the Genesee Street neighborhood has an opportunity to maximize its potential as a Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner, and we look forward to seeing the local community's vision for itself come to life."

As in the first three rounds of the DRI, one municipality from each of the state's 10 regional economic development regions was selected as a $10 million winner.

Utica now joins the Cities of Rome, Oneonta and Amsterdam, which were the Mohawk Valley's winners in the first three DRI rounds.

The award of this $10 Million for Downtown Utica will continue the revitalization of this great city. Once again, I thank Governor Cuomo for his commitment to the Greater Utica area, and Downtown Utica, specifically. The Governor has been a great partner in the City's resurgence" said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.