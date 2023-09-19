It’s Official: NYS Thruway Toll Prices Are Going Up, but How Much?

Prepare for increased costs when driving across New York state.

On Monday, the State Thruway Authority granted approval for its first toll increase in almost 14 years. Commencing on January 1st, there will be a 5% raise in tolls for New York E-ZPass holders.

Additionally, another 5% increase in tolls is scheduled for January 2027.

The Thruway Authority emphasizes that the funds are essential to address the ongoing infrastructure requirements of the extensive 570-mile Thruway system. This highway spans from Western New York at the Pennsylvania border to New York City and relies solely on toll revenue, without any financial support from state or federal tax funds.

WHAT IF YOU STILL DON'T HAVE AN E-Z-PASS?

If you don't have an E-ZPass in New York and you drive on a toll road or bridge that uses E-ZPass for electronic toll collection, you will typically be billed by mail through the Tolls by Mail program.

When you pass through a toll booth or area equipped with E-ZPass technology, cameras capture images of your vehicle's license plates. The toll charges are then recorded, and a bill is generated and sent to the registered owner's address. There will also be an added processing fee to this bill. Additionally, if you fail to pay the bill by the given date, late fees will be applied.

Needless to say, it would behoove all New Yorkers to get an E-ZPass. You can sign up for one here.

