Take a Trip to Utica and Rome in 1951 in Archived Thruway Video

We're living in a strange and scary time right now. 2020 has certainly thrown the world for a loop. If you're looking to reminisce on a time without coronavirus, take a trip back to the Mohawk Valley in 1951.

The archived footage in this video from the New York State Archives is pretty stinkin' cool, and comes from a time when the Thruway was first under construction.

There's shots of Remsen, Rome, Utica, Canastota, the Erie Canal, Route 49 and more. Can you spot the Utica Club sign? (Hint: It's visible starting at 8:51.)

Throughout the 13-minute video, the narrator explains the advantages the New York State Thruway will bring to areas like Utica and Rome.

"Trucks play a major part in the life of Utica, for Utica is America's third-largest truck transfer center," the narrator says in the video. "But for this very reason, trucks can get traffic into a terrible snarl. The Thruway, which will parallel Oriskany Street, will take this heavy thru truck traffic right out of the center of the city."

69 years after this video, renovations continue on the Thruway. Earlier last month, the New York State Thruway Authority Board approved a plan to update all 27 of the Thruway's service areas with added fitness centers, laundry facilities, and more. Construction on the first 16 service areas will begin in 2021, and updates on the rest will follow in January 2023. Empire State Thruway Partners submitted a $450 million investment plan for the new project, according to the Board's press release.

Can't get enough of this archived footage of the Mohawk Valley? Utica Police have shared a number of historical photos from their department throughout the year, showing both black-and-white and colorized versions.

City of Utica, NY Police Department

