This is one of the busiest times of year for air traveling, and the TSA says it probably even busier this year. But if you're flying for Thanksgiving, have you ever wondered what you can and can not bring on a plane? It can get confusing.

Bringing a turkey on a plane may sound crazy for some, but for others it may be their only option. The Transportation Security Administration says you can bring a frozen turkey with you as a carry-on, though make sure any ice packs are completely frozen solid.

What about other foods? The TSA website says solid foods are okay, though canned foods may require some additional screening before boarding. Of course, you'll want to make sure there are no liquids or juices So gravy's out, right? Actually, not quite. The TSA says you can carry up to 3.4 oz.

