Want Free Irish Coffee and a Trip to New York City?

Well, guess what. Today's your lucky day because there's a company out there that wants to pay you to find the best Irish coffee in the big city.

Reservations.com announced a new dream job opportunity today that is an ideal winter getaway for any coffee-drinker. They'll pay you $2,000 in total for your travel, hotel accommodations, food and, of course, lots of yummy Irish coffee. In return, you just go to the eight selected bars and restaurants, cozy up with your coffee (with a little bit of alcohol in it) and your favorite treats. Then, you'll write up a little review about each experience. Sounds easy enough, right?

It's even easier to apply. Send Reservations.com a 150-200 word description of your favorite holiday drink and setting. And here's a little hint: This job involves a LOT of Irish coffee, so I'd say it's a good bet to put down Irish coffee. Applications opened today and will remain open until December 1. The company will announce the winner on December 2 and you'll be whisked off on a five to seven-day stay in New York City before you know it. Also, since Irish coffee involves some alcohol, applicants must be 21 years and over.

Now my mouth is already watering thinking about trying all of the big city's winter beverages, so don't delay and apply here. May the luck of the Irish be with you!