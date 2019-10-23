Leave it to Flea to look super dapper in his wedding pics. The esteemed Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist got married to fashion designer Melody Ehsani this past weekend, and the fancy images are something to behold.

Donning a double-breasted lavender suit topped off with a mint bow tie, Flea looks quite the gentlemen in his wedding photos. Not to take away from the longtime Chili Peppers member's spouse with her flowing white wedding dress complimented by sheer sleeves and a floral motif. Take a look at two of the red hot pair's photos from their wedding down toward the bottom of this post.

For sneakerheads, however, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the pics is in Flea's shrouded footwear. Just barely peeking out from behind the designer duds in one image are the rockers' pair of neon-green-tipped kicks. Some are surmising it's a sneak peek at Ehsani's upcoming collaboration with Nike, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Fearless" sneakers. (Get another glimpse of the anticipated basketball shoes via Sneaker News.)

"My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," Flea bandied about his wife Ehsani on Tuesday (Oct. 22), alongside a shot of the couple seated. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am."

As reported by Billboard, Ehsani offered her own gorgeous snap of the nuptials. "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date," she told the bassist. "You're my whole heart."

Flea's forthcoming memoir, entitled Acid for the Children, is due from Grand Central Publishing Nov. 5. Last month, Flea's band the Red Hot Chili Peppers honored late the Cars mastermind Ric Ocasek with a stunning cover of "Just What I Needed," the Cars' classic 1978 debut single.

All of us at Loudwire wish Flea and Ehsani the best in their marriage.