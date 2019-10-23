David Crosby Asked If ‘60s Were ‘Dream That Didn’t Come True’

David Crosby considered a question from a disillusioned hippie who asked if the ‘60s were a “dream that didn’t come true” in the latest edition of his Ask Croz video series.

In the episode, created by Rolling Stone, he also discussed how Crosby, Stills and Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young made “great music” but not in his “favorite way.”

Crosby was asked, “We’re the generation that gave the world George W. Bush, Donald Trump and countless CEOs that are doing their very best to destroy the environment. Were the ‘60s just a dream that didn’t come true?” His first response: “Fair question.”

He explained that he "thought we’d just about wiped racism out, and now look at how it is. I think it goes back and forth – I’m hoping that’s how it is. What’s going on now is very, very bad. But I don’t think the things we espoused in the ‘60s were wrong: that love is better than hatred, that peace is better than war. I think those are true; I don’t think we were wrong about any of those.”

Crosby added that he thinks he "can still believe in democracy, that I can still believe in America as an idea, that I can still believe in the goodness in people and that I can still feel like we can fix this and can go forward. We have a way to go.”

You can watch the episode below.



Crosby was also asked about choosing musicians to work with by someone who was struggling to put a band together. “You’re asking the wrong guy!” he joked, before embarking on a more serious reply: “Be very careful to pick who you’re playing with.”

He said he believed there were two types of band environments: “There’s competitive and collaborative. I’ve been in both. CSN, CSNY, totally competitive bands – we were trying to beat each other the whole time. We still made some really good music that way, but it’s not my favorite way. … Trying to combine with other people to do it, that’s where I get the right feeling.”