Popular Gordon Ramsey Cooking Show On Tour & Coming To Albany

Gordon Ramsey won't be on the tour, but Master Chef Junior will be making a stop in Albany.

Another popular reality show is hitting the road and coming to the Capital Region. According to a Times Union story, Master Chef Junior Live! will be coming to the Palace Theatre for a live show on Sunday, March 15th.

Unfortunately Gordon Ramsey is not a part of the live tour, but it will feature past participants in the show taking part in cooking competitions on stage according to the listing on the Palace Theatre website. If you have some kids who are foodies, they will also have VIP packages available with meet and greets and more. I personally love watching Gordon Ramsey's shows on TV. He is a big and sometimes, let's just say - blunt personality, but the cooking aspect of the shows is always the star. And this particular show is one you can enjoy with the whole family.

Tickets for Master Chef Junior Live go on-sale this Friday at 10am at the Palace Theatre box office or through Ticketmaster.