Interim Greece Police Chief Hospitalized After Crash

An investigation is underway following a crash in the Monroe County Town of Greece, New York.

The accident took place on Kuhn Road on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at approximately 1:50pm.

Kuhn Road in Greece New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (January 2022)

New York State Police were called to the scene by the Greece Police Department.

Based on the preliminary investigation the NYSP says that the a driver headed eastbound appeared to have missed the driveway which he was turning. He backed up and made a left turn into the westbound lane and the path of Interim Police Chief Jason Helfer, who was headed west at the time.

Chief Helfer was driving his police-issued Chevrolet Tahoe at the time. Chief Helfer was taken to Rochester's Unity Hospital with what troopers described as "minor injuries." The driver of the second vehicle declined medical assistance at the scene and is not believed to have been injured.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

17 Weird And Scary Food Combinations Utica And Rome Residents Are Using What condiment do you add to food that's totally not normal? This was a simple question asked for residents in the Utica and Rome area of New York that had gross responses.

Here are some of the craziest responses from across Rome, Utica, the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley:

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

10 Actors Who Were The Second Choice For Iconic Movie Roles

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.