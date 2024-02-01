The Perfect Way New Yorkers Can Break Up Before Valentine’s Day

When it comes to Valentine's Day, there are two really awkward positions to be in: Starting a new relationship right before, and wanting to end one right before. One Central New York company is trying to make the latter scenario easier.

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

Not every relationship you have in a lifetime is going to be roses. But let's face it... sometimes even ending a bad one is hard. If your current relationship is on shaky ground but you're finding it hard to end things, enduring Valentine's Day through gritted teeth as you make empty gestures of affection can be particularly agonizing.

Insomnia Cookies of Syracuse aims to simplify the breakup process with their latest offering. With Valentine's Day around the corner, they've introduced personalized delivery boxes designed for a not-so-subtle separation.

Those who order the "It's Not Me, It's You" pack will get a box of warm cookies delivered to their chosen recipient. When the recipient opens the box, they will see one of several breakup messages on the underside of the lid. Choices include:

"It's not me, it's you."

"You're sweet, but not my taste."

"Have the hots for your roommate."

"We're done. Have a nice life."

WHERE CAN YOU ORDER THESE COLD-HEARTED COOKIES?

There is currently one Insomnia Cookies location in Central New York:

Insomnia Cookies

137 Marshall Street

Syracuse, NY 13210

(315) 873-2053

You can check out their full menu here.

If you're planning on breaking up before Valentine's Day, we offer our condolences. But if you're going into Valentine's Day already single, go ahead and give yourself a hand! (Pun very much intended.)

