The demolition of the former Charlestown Mall complex located in Utica and Frankfort is underway.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the demolition work, which was originally scheduled to begin last fall, was postponed to 2022 and began on June 1.

As part of the work, EPA will also decontaminate recyclable building materials and dispose of asbestos and asbestos-containing debris.

A Community Air Monitoring Plan has been put in place and the EPA will monitor the air and evaluate and properly dispose of any hazardous materials found at the site during the demolition process.

A major fire occurred at the Charlestown site in August of 2020.

It took the Utica Fire Department, and several surrounding departments and emergency service agencies two days to extinguished the fire.

Immediately after the fire, the city, in partnership with its local, state and federal representatives, advocated for assistance given the damage and level of deterioration of the building.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation played an important role as it formally requested that EPA assess the site in September of 2020.

“This is a great example of how everyone working together can yield positive results for those we serve. When the Charlestown fire occurred in August of 2020, all local, state and federal representatives advocated for assistance from New York State and the federal government. The NYSDEC supported our efforts, and, as a community, we are grateful to the EPA as this demolition will promote public safety and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Mayor Palmieri

More information on the EPA's demolition work and the history of the Charlestown Mall can be found at the following link.

