There's some things that you never think you'll see in life. That was exactly the case with a couple in Whitesboro who were shocked to find a bear strolling through their back yard.

Around 1:20AM, Rick and Wendy Short, who live near the Hart's Hill Elementary School, caught the furry guy in the back yard on their camera. They say that they've seen deer, rabbits and other wildlife in the yard, but a bear is beyond ordinary.

You can see the footage yourself of the bear just taking a casual stroll.

Why Would A Bear Be In Whitesboro?

According to Bear Wise, there's a few factors as to why the bear might be in the area. There might be some attractants that they're interested in, like bird feeders, grills, trash or smelly garbage cans. If you believe you have any kind of attractant in your yard or know your neighbors are responsible, discuss doing what you can to eliminate that attractant.

If you find yourself in the situation where a bear is in your yard, the key to getting the animal to leave is noise. Bear Wise has some tips that can help you out if you have a unsolicited visitor:

From an open window or a safe place on your porch or deck, yell at the bear, bang pots and pans, and do your best to let it know it’s not welcome around your home.

DO NOT let your dog out or let your dog chase the bear. A bear may view a charging dog as aggressive and respond by defending itself or its cubs, which could injure or kill your dog. Or the bear may climb a tree in your yard to escape and stay there until it feels safe.

Teaching bears it’s okay to hang around homes almost always leads to problems for both people and bears. So don’t offer food or encourage it to stay so you can watch and take photos.

Give the bear an escape route. Anxious, nervous bears can run over people or pets standing in the way of freedom.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose