Throughout history, Utica, NY has been a city of manufacturers that since its inception, has created goods for New York State, the nation and the world. If you check on selling websites like eBay, you'll find Utica-made antiques and collectables that are pulling in a pretty decent price tag.

Many of the businesses and manufacturers have since gone out of business, which can certainly add to the item's value. Others like the F.X. Matt Brewing Company have passed the test of time, and merchandise that sold throughout their long history has gained value throughout the years. Schultz and Dooley Steins are highly collectable, especially the vintage ones from the 1950s and 60s.

We searched eBay recently and found several antiques and collectables on ebay that have come from Utica. We selected the highest-priced items on sale right now and put them in a gallery for you.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.