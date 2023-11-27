HUGE! Did You Know Upstate NY is Home to the World’s Largest Walmart?

During the holiday season, many Americans embrace the "go big or go home" approach, setting aside financial worries to ensure every individual on their list is covered.

But the convenience of completing all your holiday shopping under one roof? Priceless. That's what makes Walmart Store 2152 in Upstate New York an irresistible choice. This mammoth building holds the distinction of being the largest Walmart on Earth, providing Upstate New Yorkers with a one-stop shopping haven for all their festive needs.

WHERE IS WALMART STORE 2152?

Shoppers can find the world's largest Walmart at 141 Washington Ave in Albany, in the Crossgates Commons Plaza.

Google Maps

If you're one of those people who actually likes Walmart, Store 2152 is a regular retail rhapsody...a whopping 260,000 square feet stretch across not one, but two levels, making it way larger than your average Supercenter.

Walmart Albany - Washington Ave Extension via Facebook

Originally built in 1994, the ground floor once accommodated a Sam's Club, while the upper level housed Walmart. But when the curtains fell on Sam's Club, the powers that be opted to expand their retail empire over both floors, transforming it into the retail titan it is today.

Walmart Albany - Washington Ave Extension via Facebook

Newcomers may be shocked to see an escalator at Walmart, which they'll have to take if they want to access the pet supplies, electronics, toys and apparel. Groceries take up much of the ground floor. Since carts don't fit on a regular escalator, customers must use the "cartalator", which is a bit of a spectacle in itself.

So if you ever find yourself passing through our state's capital, immerse yourself in the retail extravaganza that is Walmart Store 2152.

