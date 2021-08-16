Live The NY State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed

Earlier this year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes.

According to CNY Central, a Fair spokesperson confirms that anywhere tobacco use is permitted, adult use of marijuana will be permitted.

“State law allows marijuana use anywhere tobacco use is permitted," Dave Bullard said in a statement. "Smoking is not permitted in Fairgrounds buildings or in the open concert venues at Chevy Court and Chevy Park but is allowed elsewhere outdoors. We encourage those who smoke to be considerate of others around them.”

Marijuana products, just like tobacco products, are not sold at the Fairgrounds during the run of the Fair.

Will Masks Be Required at NY State Fair in Syracuse? Here’s What We Know:

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an executive order Tuesday, mandating masks inside buildings on the fairgrounds, regardless of vaccination status. He believes it will make everyone safe in the long run.

“We know that masks, especially for indoor settings, are scientifically proven to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 which is why I have signed this executive order,” he said. “I want to thank the team at the Fair for their partnership in this effort to ensure that we can have a successful Fair while implementing important measures that keep our community safe.”

County wide mask mandates have not been put in place, but that could very well change before the gates open for the annual event.

The 18-day New York State Fair begins Friday, August 20, 2021 and ends on Labor Day.

