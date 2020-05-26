How To Build an Easy Raised Vegetable Bed for About $30

There's something about growing your own vegetables that makes you feel accomplished. Nothing tastes like vegetables you've grown yourself.

One of the best ways to grow vegetables is in a raised bed, which is essentially a frame that holds soils above the ground, which can improve drainage - and if you make them tall enough, can save your back from bending over to plant and maintain the garden.

Before you consider installing a raised bed, you need to think about where those beds will get the most sunshine. You want 8 hours of sun, but you can get by with 6.

In our suburban neighborhood, we need to situate the beds along the side of the house to get the most sun, but because they'd be visible to the entire neighborhood, we want them to look neat. We decided to go with a pair of 6' x 2' x 1' beds.

The pair of beds cost around $70 and some sweat equity - but we're excited to see what we're able to grow, and how much money that will save us this year.

How to Build an Easy Raised Bed

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

Big thanks to Lincoln Davies Building Supply for all their help on this project.