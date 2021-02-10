If you've ever spent any time in the kitchen trying out new recipes then you probably know that some recipes call for a specific color bell pepper.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Maybe you've wondered why the recipe calls for a specific color bell pepper and whether or not you can use whatever type of bell pepper you have on hand. Your dish won't be ruined if you use a red bell pepper instead of the green one that the recipe calls for, but it will taste different.

There have been so many times that I've been making a dish and realized that I didn't have whatever color bell pepper the recipe called for and substituted whatever I had on hand. It was only when I made a favorite dish with the color pepper it called for that I realized it tasted completely different.

I guess I'd never really thought about the different flavors of bell peppers, but there's actually a big difference between green, orange, yellow, and red.

How To Tell the Difference Between Bell Peppers