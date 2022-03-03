Believe It Or Not, Now Is The Best Time To Start Gardening In New York

So, a few inches of snow must mean start gardening, right? Well, yes.

Think about it, sure we did just get snow, but we are only a month away from seeing flowers start to bud, and trees starting to grow their leaves for the year. The ground is still incredibly solid so it does seem like a little bit of an odd time to hear New York parks say that now is the time to get started. It will begin to make more sense as you keep reading.

Winter Sowers Bring May Flowers

OzCameraman OzCameraman loading...

In complete transparency here, had to look up what on earth the word sower meant. Pretty much, it means a person who plants seed according to Merriam-Webster. The phrase "winter sowers bring may flowers" comes straight from the New York State Parks website where they also have this to say.

Sowing by mid-February ensures that your seeds have enough time in the cold to germinate by mid-April when the weather warms up. - NYS Parks

So as you read that, you might also begin to realize, it is a bit late if you're truly getting started. Which means, now or never. But, there is yet another reason now is the time if you really want to pick up the gardening hobby for the 2022 season. At the beginning of the pandemic, remember what items were hard to find? Anything garden related. Gone were the days you could walk into Lowes and find that red mulch to make your garden pop.

So if you're going to stock up on some supplies, you might want to get a jump on that too.

Check out more on how to get started gardening here.

Don't Touch That! Dangerous Plants That Are Growing In Your New York Backyard

Beautiful Plants That Also Keep The Bugs Away Did you know there are plenty of plants that offer protection from mosquitoes, spiders, house flys and more? Yes, check out these natural bug repellants that are affordable and available now.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice