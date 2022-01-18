Want to Star in Vince Vaughn Sequel ‘The Binge 2′ Filming Near Syracuse?

This could be your big break. Hulu has greenlighted the sequel to The Binge. It's called The Binge 2-It's a Wonderful Binge. This is a Christmas sequel to the 2020 Hulu original movie starring Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, and Dexter Darden.

Who Are They Looking For?

American High, the production company making the sequel, is looking for four specific characters. They are, according to the casting call sheet:

Fake Santa - Open gender, all ethnicities (diverse performers encouraged to submit), ages 40s-80s, drunk Santa performer drinking beer at a Gala, Santa looking but a little more rugged (Artie Lange type), a Santa that you definitely wouldn't want around the kids, comedic improv encouragement. 1 scene 4 lines

Officer Kaya (she/her) - Open gender, all ethnicities (diverse performers encouraged to submit), ages 40+, someone that has been on the force for a while and is tired of the nonsense. Doesn't want to be working during the Binge or on Christmas Eve and is annoyed that she has to. Comedic improv encourages.4 scenes and 5 lines.

Stoner - Open gender, all ethnicities (diverse performers encouraged to submit), age 20s+ that looks like they are into talking about cryptocurrency or NFTs, warning alcohol and drug use performed. Comedic improv encouraged. 1 scene 1 line

Angry Driver - Open gender, all ethnicities (diverse performers encouraged to submit), age 30s+. Brooklyn-type that would yell at you for walking on the same sidewalk as them. Belligerent driver. Comedic improv encouraged. 1 scene 1 line

How do I apply and When is the Deadline?

You need to send your name, resume, age, height, location, email, phone number, headshots (current photos), and vaccination status to submissions@castingbuffalo.com. In the subject line put "Binge 2 and the role, you wish to audition for". The deadline for submissions is Thursday, January 20th at 5 pm. If selected you will have to do a video and filming would be in the Syracuse area.

To get an idea of the original "The Binge" movie, here's the trailer:

