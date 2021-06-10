The very second that I saw a photo of this house in Sanford, I could hear the sound of kids laughing as they ran around, chickens clucking, and dogs barking. Oh, and in my mind's eye, I could see Ree Drummond stepping off the glorious front porch with a glass of fresh-squeezed lemonade outstretched toward me.

Doesn't this home look like something out of a Food Network show about life on the homestead or a Lifetime movie about a hardworking rancher who falls in love with the girl from the next farm over?

Located in Sanford, Broome County, this home has loads of room to run with 33 acres. Inside, it boasts six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 2,650 square feet of space to spread out.

Listed with Maria Smith with Coldwell Banker Timberland Pro, this stunning home (and property) is located on Perry Road in Sanford and is listed for $599,000 and you're in for a real treat because we got our hands on some photos of this stunner.

Let's take a look around, shall we?

This Sanford House Will Make You Feel Like a Real Life Rancher

