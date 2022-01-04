The New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund is now accepting applications from homeowners who need a little help. Homeowners can tap into the $539 million fund. The money is available to homeowners who are,

at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases surge again across the state, New York is offering assistance for people who may have lost their jobs or had their hours cut due to the increase in cases.

Governor Hochul said,

"For many, buying a home is the greatest source of economic and social stability, and our Homeowner Assistance Fund - the first in the nation to be approved - is a critical tool to help ease the pain of the pandemic felt disproportionately in rural communities, communities of color, and immigrant communities. My administration will continue to stand by homeowners, renters and all New Yorkers every step of the way as part of our economic recovery."

The program mainly targets the following homeowners:

- Low- to moderate-income homeowners

- Unemployed homeowners

- Homeowners behind on mortgage payments, property taxes, and water and sewer bills

- Owners of cooperative or condo units behind on maintenance fees

- Manufactured homeowners behind on loans or lot rents

You can get more information and submit your application here. You can call 844-77-NYHAF (844-776-9423) Monday through Saturday from 7 am until 8 pm.

