You Won’t Believe What’s Buried in This Home Depot Parking Lot

There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really.

Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird.

Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a Home Depot that looks like every other Home Depot. Except right in the middle of the parking lot is a cluster of trees surrounding a chain link fence.

It's sort of easy to overlook as maybe just part of the parking lot's design. Y'know, maybe they threw a few trees in there to break up the monotony of the sprawling asphalt. But upon closer examination, one might be shocked to discover that it's actually an old 19th century graveyard.

It's sort of cool, but also sort of gross. Gross not because bodies are there, but gross in the sense that shoppers drive their emissions-spewing vehicles and push shopping carts directly past this little plot every day, probably without even thinking about it.

Turns out this was an old family cemetery for the Burr family, who settled on this land long before you could buy lumber with a self-checkout robot.

The land used to be an airfield during World War I before it was purchase and developed for retail space.

This has got to be one of the most bizarre cemeteries in all of New York. And probably the only one with such a high concentration of discarded Home Depot receipts.

