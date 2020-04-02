Home Depot, Costco Limiting Shoppers in Store at One Time

Several stores in central New York are limiting the number of shoppers inside their stores at one time.

Home Depot stores are limiting the number of customers inside at any given time. "We’re also eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores," the company shared on their website. Distancing markers are in palce at counters and signs are posted throughout the stores asking customers to maintain safe distances.

Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. "This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," the company shared.

Will grocery stores be next?

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.