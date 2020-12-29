Millions of people across the country took the pandemic as a time to make necessary improvements on their homes. If you purchased a new ceiling fan as one of those improvements, you might want to keep reading as it might be part of the latest nationwide recall.

A notice was posted on the website of the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission that over 190 thousand Hampton Bay ceiling fans have been recalled by their manufacturing company, King of Fans. The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans were recalled due to some blades detaching from the fan while in use, posing as an injury hazard for consumers.

Flying blades. Sounds 100% like something that would happen in 2020.

The fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

The following UPC numbers for the recalled ceiling fans are printed on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly:

Ceiling Fan Finish UPC # Matte White 082392519186 Matte Black 082392519193 Black 082392599195 Polished Nickel 082392599188

The USCPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the ceiling fans using the instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or by visiting the QR code listed in the recall press release. If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.