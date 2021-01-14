The New Hartford Police Department is asking you for assistance in identifying this man. Can you help?

The New Hartford Police Department is looking for this man as part of an ongoing investigation.

The New Hartford Police are attempting to identify the male pictured regarding an ongoing investigation at the Home Depot on French Road. Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to call the New Harford Police at 315-724-7111. Thank you [New Hartford Police Department]

Crime during daylight hours is nothing new in Central New York. It wasn't long ago when The New Hartford Police attempted to identify a male regarding an ongoing investigation from Jay-K Lumber.

Last September, the Oneida City Police Department Facebook page requested the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the pictured male & vehicle regarding a reported theft of merchandise from Lowes. Their page's information is still up and active, leading us to believe the case is still open.

Oneida City Police Department says the suspect is a male with light brown colored skin, wearing jeans, a white shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie over it, black sneakers, a white hat with a black brim, and what appears to be a ‘T’ on the front of it.

The male is suspected of taking approximately $598 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a newer teal/blue-ish colored small SUV. You can anonymously report information about who the individual is or information regarding this incident (315) 363-9111. All calls may remain confidential.