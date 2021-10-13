USPS Announces Holiday Deadline Schedule for 2021
Disclaimer: We're not trying to rush into the holiday season, rather we want to make sure Central New York is prepared for the sprint to Christmas.
ABC7 NY shared that the United States Postal Service released its holiday deadline schedule for 2021. According to the US Postal Service, the busiest time of the holiday season to send out packages and mail is 2 weeks before Christmas, December 13th through the 18th.
They also add that there are also "temporary price increases in place through Dec. 26, 12:01 a.m., Central time for both retail and business customers."
If you're planning on cutting it close when it comes to sending out your holiday well wishes to your loved ones, here's the deadline schedule to keep in mind as reported by ABC 7:
Nov. 6 - USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 9 - Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 15 - USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 16 - Priority Mail Express Military service
Dec. 18 - First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
Dec. 18 - First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 20 - Priority Mail service
Dec. 23 - Priority Mail Express service
Packages sent by these dates are expected to be delivered by December 25th.
The US Postal Service said in a statement:
No matter your plans, the Postal Service is ready to do its part to handle your special holiday greetings and gifts. But we also need you to do your part, and that is to make sure you get those packages and good wishes to your Post Office location on time.