With the way that COVID-19 is spreading around New York, it's about time that we had access to free at-home tests. Tuesday afternoon, the Biden administration officially launched a way for you to get tests with help from the United States Postal Service.

Last week, the plan was announced that all Americans would be able to have a select number of at-home COVID-19 tests sent to their home for free. It was launched a day earlier than expected at COVIDTests.gov.

According to the website, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

"The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement.

The only information they need from you in order to mail your tests are:

First Name

Last Name

Shipping Address

That's it. It's super easy. I did mine and it sent me a confirmation email with a ordercov number so I know it went through.

If a person looking to claim these tests doesn't have internet access, or if there's a difficulty placing an order online, a hotline is being developed for consumers as well and should be announced within the next few days.

Tests are also being delivered first in of "high-risk" zip codes.

Hopefully, free tests will encourage more people locally to get tested when they're feeling under the weather and have COVID-esque symptoms.

