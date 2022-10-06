USPS Jobs Openings for Utica and Rome – They’re Hiring

The United States Postal Service is hiring in Utica and Rome, and they're hosting job fairs in both cities next week.

One is being held at the Rome Post Office at 110 E. Garden Street from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 13). And, another at the Utica Post Office on 100 Pitcher Street from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. next Friday (Oct. 14).

To be considered, you must be at least 18-years of age, able to pass a drug screening and a background check. Also, candidates should know they'll be expected to work weekends and holidays, officials said.

USPS says they are hiring City Carrier Assistants, Rural Carrier Associates, and PSE Clerks. For more information on the position, potential candidates should visit USPS.com/careers.

The pay rate for available positions start at $18 and $19 per hour, officials said:

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $18.92 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $19.50 per hour

PSE Clerk - $19.62 per hour

The Postal Service recently announced plans to hire upwards of 200 carriers and sorters to work at Utica's Pitcher Street location.

More than a decade ago, Utica lost its processing and distribution center as part of a consolidation, with operations and jobs moving to Syracuse. At the time, officials cited a need to consolidate due to a 20% decline in mail volume.

