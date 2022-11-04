If you’re planning to go all out on the decorations for the Christmas season this year be on the lookout for Grinches trying to scam you with phony promises for holiday decor.

You're looking for that perfect holiday decoration for your home or lawn and happen to find it through a social media ad or search result. The pictures make the larger-than-life decorations look great. And it was cheap.

You decide to buy the beautifully inexpensive decorations and patiently wait for them to arrive. However, when it comes, it's nothing like what you saw online. It's a smaller version than what you thought you bought and it'll probably fall apart, or not work at all. Now you're left with junk and no way to send it back for a refund. You probably won't even be able to contact the company that sold it to you.

Just ask this Reddit user whose tree wasn't what was advertised.

I ordered a 6ft tall rainbow tree from a Facebook ad and this is what showed up. I'm crying from laughing so hard, I've never had this happen in real life.

How to Avoid Holiday Scams

The Better Business Bureau receives similar complaints during the holidays and is warning shoppers to be aware of the Grinches at Christmas.

Do Your Research: Before buying from an unfamiliar website, research the company. See if they have a telephone number that works, an email address, and, a physical address. Look at reviews of the company and any possible scam reports.

Be Wary: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Large decorations with special lights and technology are expensive. If you find something amazingly cheap, it's more than likely a scam.

Be Patient: Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and then target you with specific products they think you’ll fall for. Don’t buy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first to avoid getting scammed.

Use Credit Card: Pay for online purchases with a credit card. Companies usually allow you to dispute fraudulent charges.

If you spot a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau so others don't fall victim to the same thing.

The BBB has more tips to shop safe and shop smart this holiday season. The best way to avoid getting scammed this year is to shop local!

