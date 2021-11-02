Don’t Be Fooled Into Buying Junk Holiday Decorations For Your Central NY Home

With the holidays fast approaching, you might want to start decorating your house. Don't be fooled by a new scam for holiday décor.

We all live in a very digital world right now where ads are seen more on your phone, than on a billboard. It is inevitable that you'll start seeing ads very soon, if not already, for all things Christmas. Some of those ads may show you what seems to be the perfect decoration for your front yard, window, or inside your home. Don't be fooled, make sure what you're buying isn't junk.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of a new scam that has caught their attention. This one has people shelling out money for decorations. Many times, because the item looks too good and is priced way below what is a typical price.

“I ordered a giant 7-foot pumpkin head and giant 7-foot skeleton with LED eyes and sounds. What I finally got in the mail after almost a month was two rubber 7-inch dolls that sort of looked like what they were advertising. This company will not reply to their emails, which is the only means of communicating. The items looked amazing online, but the store is a total scam.” - BBB.com

How To Prevent This From Happening To You

Research the item

If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Buy it from a reputable source, not through an ad on social media.

Avoid using your debit card. You can dispute charges on a credit card easier.

If you've happened to have had this happen to you, please let us know through our station app. Also, make sure you report it to the BBB here.

In general, just be very wary of what you're buying this holiday season, especially with gifts too. Check out these 11 ways to not get ripped off.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

