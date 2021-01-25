SCAM ALERT: Free Netflix for a Year Text Another Way to Steal Your Information
More people are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. To pass the time at home, more people are watching streaming services like Netflix. Beware of a recent scam promising free Netflix for a year.
The Better Business Bureau has gotten reports of people receiving a text message that claims Netflix is offering everyone a free year of service, and encourages them to click the link to sign up. But, if you click, you’ll be taken to a website to fill out your personal information and add a payment method.
However, the website it takes you to is not Netflix. Anyone who 'signs up' gives their personal information to a scammer. If you add payment information, you may be charged for services you’ll never receive.
One victim told BBB Scam Tracker their credit card was charged repeatedly – even after they asked for a refund. “The scammers said no other money would be taken out of my account again. Then, about a week later, they took $39.99, and I called and asked for a refund. They told me 3 days at first. Then, after 3 days I called back, and they told me 7-10 business days. It’s been 10 business days. And now I have no refund.”
With many legitimate businesses using text messages to communicate with customers, scammers have come up with their own SMS cons, often called “smishing” (for SMS phishing) scams.
The BBB offers tips to avoid text messaging scams:
How can you tell if emails or text are really coming from Netflix?
Netflix warns customers, they will never ask for personal information in a text or email or request payment through a 3rd party vendor or website.