New Pay At The Gas Pump Scam Could Affect Central New Yorkers

Gas is already expensive enough, now it has been made even harder with a new scam that could hit you with the swipe of a card.

When you pump gas and use a debit card, there already for years has been a worry that information could get stolen. You may have heard about the devices they stick onto the card reader that will pull information, called skimming. Now, scammers are getting even sneakier with a device that could be completely unnoticeable.

How Does The Scam Work?

Customer at Petrol Station IPGGutenbergUKLtd loading...

Shimming is a new term and is what the Better Business Bureau is calling the action scammers are taking.

“A shimming device is a paper-thin card size device with an embedded microchip and flash storage," said Planos. "So they put these into the slot where you’re reading the chip side of your credit or debit card." - Josh Planos, Vice President of Communications & Public Relations at the Better Business Bureau.

Incredibly Unsuspecting

Hand Swiping Card at ATM/Gas Pump (Close-Up) JannHuizenga loading...

How can you prevent yourself from becoming a victim of shimming? Well, the solution is pretty simple, the Better Business Bureau is advising to avoid using a debit card at the pump completely. They do say if you absolutely must pay at the pump, to use a credit card instead of a debit card.

If In Any Way Possible, Just Do This

Happy cashier at supermarket checkout jacoblund loading...

Go inside, pay for your gas ahead of time with the cashier. The scammers are hitting the card readers at the actual gas pump, not inside the store.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.